Romanian Red Cross: New humanitarian aid convoy leaves towards Cernauti

The Romanian Red Cross is announcing that it is sending the third convoy bearing humanitarian aid to Cernauti (Chernivtsi), in support of the persons affected by the war in Ukraine.

"The situation of civilians in Ukraine is harder by each passing day, humanitarian needs increase, thousands of persons need food, water, bedding, and medicine," shows a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The humanitarian convoy organized by the Romanian Red Cross will be formed of five tractor-trailers transporting 120 tons of food, personal hygiene items, bedding, medicine and pet food.

The five trucks are leaving from different areas of the country - Bucharest, Cluj, Salaj and Sibiu - and will meet at the Siret Border Crossing Point from where they will leave together towards the Ukrainian Red Cross in Cernauti.

Until this time, the only green corridor that allows for the safe passage of the humanitarian convoy is the Siret - Cernauti route.

The products that will reach the population of Ukraine come from the warehouses of the Romanian Red Cross, from donations from companies, but also donations made by the population in the counties of Cluj, Salaj, Sibiu, Olt, Valcea, Bucharest's District 5, and more, the release shows.