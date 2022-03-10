Romanian Red Cross sends 2nd humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi

The Romanian Red Cross sends the second humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi, in support of those affected by the war in Ukraine, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

A number of six trucks with 130 tonnes of perishable staple foods, personal hygiene products, medical equipment, medicines, barracks equipment, bedding, and baby and child care products are leaving on Thursday afternoon, from a warehouse of the Romanian Red Cross on the A1 Motorway, provided by a logistics developer.

The convoy will stop, on Thursday evening, at Siret Customs and will resume its route to Chernivtsi on Friday. In Siret Customs, the humanitarian convoy will be joined by another truck with essential products from the Satu Mare Red Cross branch and a truck with family kits from the Chinese Red Cross.

Humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Thursday was made possible by the involvement of the Uipath Foundation, which donated 53,000 kilogrammes of staple food and 8,540 kilogrammes of medical supplies. Other clubs, foundations or companies have donated medical equipment, blankets and thermoses, medical equipment and medicines, food or financially supported the purchase of other essential materials for Ukrainian citizens.

In order to make the transport to Ukraine possible, a company provided a tractor, and the National Union of Romanian Transporters, through two other companies, provided the other five trucks.

Since the beginning of the attacks on Ukraine, the Romanian Red Cross has intervened in four directions: providing permanent information points and humanitarian assistance at the border crossing points (Siret Customs, Isaccea Customs, Petea Customs, Sighet Customs, Giurgiulesti Customs, Iasi International Airport, Sculeni Customs, Albita Customs, Radauti Prut Customs, Stefanesti Customs, Curtici Customs, Bucharest North Railway Station, Otopeni International Airport), providing support to accommodation centres for Ukrainian citizens in each locality in the country, carrying out humanitarian transport in Ukraine, which is strictly necessary according to the needs requested by the Ukrainian Red Cross, the collection of donations in goods in all 47 branches of the Romanian Red Cross and ensuring their distribution to Ukrainian citizens in Romania or Ukraine.