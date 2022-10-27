Romanian retailers expect increase in sales between 60 and 200 pct on Black Friday 2022 (estimate)

Romanian retailers expect an increase in sales between 60% and 200%, at this year's edition of Black Friday, compared to a period without discounts, according to an analysis carried out by the White Image company, specialized in e-mail marketing.

"Truly speaking, the sale is not only made through discounts, but starts from the database, which has valid contacts, built according to numerous criteria that help to target customers as precisely as possible. Retailers who do not prepare their database in time for the Black Friday campaign and who do not communicate clearly and in a structured manner during this period could lose the opportunity to have sales up to 60% higher or even much higher," explains Andrei Georgescu, co-founder of White Image.

According to the analysis, the most used promotion and sales channels on Black Friday are email and SMS, in which companies invest between 3,000 and 15,000 euros for communication. Also, to maximize their chances of doubling their sales compared to a normal day, retailers start preparing promotional campaigns 3-4 months before Black Friday, building their promotional strategy starting from their customer database, say the specialists.

"In addition to electronics, household appliances, fashion, cosmetics and vacations, there will be promotions for cars and auto parts and for various services. At the same time, during the Black Friday campaigns, banks increase the number of installments from 6-12 to 20 or even 36 installments, for purchases with shopping cards in numerous stores," says the White Image press release.

Founded in 2003, White Image is the first and largest e-mail marketing company in Romania. Currently, the company offers email marketing services, marketing campaigns creation and design, SEO and other promotion services for hundreds of clients from Romania, Europe and Asia, from the automotive, banking, travel, retail, e-commerce, pharma and other fields.AGERPRES