Romanian Senate Chair Citu, Polish FinMin Rzeczkowska meet on gov't deficit, inflation

On an official visit to Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Chairman of the Romanian Senate Florin Citu met Polish Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska to discuss the relationship between inflation and the government deficit along with measures to cope with the economies of the EU member states being "hard tried."

"On his official visit, the chairman of the Romanian Senate underlined the importance of consolidating the role of parliamentary diplomacy, of exchanges at the level of sectoral committees in order to strengthen the strategic partnership between Romania and Poland. The Romanian official extended an invitation to the marshall of the Polish Senate to visit Romania at a date to be agreed by the parties, an invitation accepted by the Polish official," according to a press statement released by the Romanian Senate, Agerpres reports.Citu praised the "effective and sustainable coordination in the field of security and defence between Romania and Poland, as allied states that share a common vision on security risks in the Euro-Atlantic region, including in regional cooperation formats (I3 B9), all the more relevant in the current security paradigm prominently defined by the threat posed by Russia's military aggression in Ukraine."Also addressed was the profound impact of the Russian aggression on national economies and growth prospects, and measures to ensure the resilience of the population and the effective counteracting of the negative consequences of the aggression.Citu called for "enhanced and harsh EU sanctions on Russia aimed at stopping the funding of the Russian war in Ukraine and flagrant violations of the rules and principles of international law, humanitarian law and international human rights law.""The meetings revealed the convergence of the two countries' assessments and positions on developments in Ukraine, as concrete ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship in order to reduce the economic consequences of the war, maintain support for Ukraine and millions of Ukrainians fleeing war were discussed. Romania and Poland were the front-line states that opened their borders and took measures to receive refugees."On Wednesday, Citu made an official visit to Poland at the invitation of Marshall of the Polish Senate Tomasz Grodzki. The visit allowed for a series of meetings and exchanges of views on the bilateral, regional and international co-operation agenda at a time marked by profound geopolitical changes generated by Russia's continued military aggression in Ukraine.In addition to talks with Grodzki, Citu met Speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish Parliament, Elzbieta Witek; Chair of the Romania-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group Barbara Bartus; Deputy Prime Minister Henryk Kowalczyk; Minister of Finance Magdalena Rzeczkowska, and Pawel Szalamacha, a member on the board of the National Bank of Poland.