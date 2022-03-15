Romanian serviceman dies in Kosovo mission due to medical condition

Romanian serviceman Gabi-Victor Roman, 43, on a mission in Kosovo, died on Monday due to medical conditions, according to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), Agerpres reports.

The quoted source states that, on Monday morning, the non-commissioned officer complained of illness and dizziness, being hospitalized in an emergency in a hospital in Pristina. Despite all the efforts of the medical team, the non-commissioned officer died in the evening of the same day, the cause of death being an acute pulmonary embolism, informs a release sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of National Defence.Gabi-Victor Roman has been in the Kosovo theatre of operations since July 2021 on a KFOR mission, which was due to be completed in April.He has been a member of the Ministry of National Defence since 2000 and is a veteran of the theatres of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was married and had a child.The leadership of the Ministry of National Defence sends its condolences to the grieving family.