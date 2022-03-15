 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian serviceman dies in Kosovo mission due to medical condition

redd.it
balcani albania muntenegru serbia kosovo croatia bosnia

Romanian serviceman Gabi-Victor Roman, 43, on a mission in Kosovo, died on Monday due to medical conditions, according to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), Agerpres reports.

The quoted source states that, on Monday morning, the non-commissioned officer complained of illness and dizziness, being hospitalized in an emergency in a hospital in Pristina. Despite all the efforts of the medical team, the non-commissioned officer died in the evening of the same day, the cause of death being an acute pulmonary embolism, informs a release sent on Tuesday by the Ministry of National Defence.

Gabi-Victor Roman has been in the Kosovo theatre of operations since July 2021 on a KFOR mission, which was due to be completed in April.

He has been a member of the Ministry of National Defence since 2000 and is a veteran of the theatres of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was married and had a child.

The leadership of the Ministry of National Defence sends its condolences to the grieving family.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.