Romanian stock indices close lower on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with all indices in the red and approximately 46.6 million RON (some 9.5 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.12 percent to 12,075.72 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares lost 0.08 percentage points.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.19 percent lower, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK fell 0.11 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dropped 0.56 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dipped 0.13 percent, Agerpres informs.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market fell 0.31 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania with about 21.6 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom with 9.2 million RON worth of trading, and BRD with 3 million RON.

The best performing issuers were Socep (+10 percent), Carbochim (+9.03 percent), and COMCM (+5.26 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were UAMT (-9.9 percent), Promateris (-7.41 percent) and Altur (-5.77 percent).