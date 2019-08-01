Romanian students win world's top Word, Excel titles at Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship

Two Romanian students won gold medals at the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, and a third secured the bronze, Microsoft Romania said in a Thursday release.

Adrian Boier from the 'Tiberiu Popoviciu' High School of Informatics in Cluj-Napoca became world No. 1 at the "Word 2016" category, and Mihaela Florea from the 'Gh. M. Murgoci' National College in Braila landed the world's top position at the "Excel 2016" category.Adrian Muntean from the 'Tiberiu Popoviciu' High School of Informatics in Cluj-Napoca ended 3rd in the world in the "PowerPoint 2016" category.As many as 155 students from 52 countries competed in the Microsoft world final; the pre-final stages of the competition saw the participation of 880,000 candidates from 123 countries.Romania's representatives qualified for the world final following the national competition that took place on May 10, 2019 at the Microsoft Romania headquarters in Bucharest.