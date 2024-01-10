Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualifies to quarterfinals of challenger tournament in Oeiras

The Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 74,825 euros, after defeating the Frenchman Matteo Martineau 7 -6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1.

Copil (33 years old, no. 322 in ATP), coming from the qualifiers, won after almost two hours of play (1 h 56 min), agerpres reports.

Copil managed 10 aces, just like Martineau (24 years old, no. 264 in ATP).

Marius Copil secured a check for 2,070 euros and 16 ATP points, and in the quarterfinals he will face the main seed, the Spaniard Alejandro Moro Canas (23 years old, no. 241 in ATP).Copil won his only duel with Moro Canas, last year, in the qualifications in Rovereto, with 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.