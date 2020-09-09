Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualifies for round of sixteen of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig has qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, equipped with total prizes worth 225,000 US dollars, after defeating on Wednesday Serbian Olga Danilovic, 6-3, 7-5.

Tig (26, WTA's 88) sealed her victory after a tough match that lasted almost two hours (1 h 58 m).Tig won a cheque worth 3,430 US dollars and 30 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition. In the next round, she is to meet Japanese Misaki Doi (29, WTA's 81), seed no. 2, who defeated Australian Ellen Perez, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1.