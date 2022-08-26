Romanian tennis player Victor Cornea through to doubles' final at challenger tournament in Prague

Romanian tennis player Victor Vlad Cornea and Czech player Andrew Paulson qualified, on Friday, for the final of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Prague, with total prizes of 32,160 euros, after they defeated Martin Cuevas (Uruguay) and Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (Spain), seeded third, with 6-4, 6-1.

The main favorites won after 71 minutes.

In the final, Cornea and Paulson will meet Bulgarian Adrian Andreev and Bolivian Murkel Dellien, victorious over the Milos Karol (Slovakia)/Vitali Saciko (Ukraine) couple, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8, told Agerpres.

Andreev and Dellien eliminated Romanians Marius Copil and Alexandru Jecan in the quarterfinals.

Cornea and Paulson secured a 1,000-dollar check and 30 ATP doubles points.