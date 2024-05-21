Subscription modal logo Premium

Romanian tourists to be able to travel to Turkey with their identity cards

AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: Romanian citizens will be able to travel to Turkey only with their identity cards for a maximum period of 90 days, according to a decree signed by President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the presidential decree published on Tuesday in the Turkish Official Journal, Romanian citizens holding identity cards will be granted visa exemption for tourist travel and transit permits in Turkey for a maximum stay of 90 days every 180 days.

The decision taken by President Erdogan comes in the context of the official visit that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay to Ankara on Tuesday.

