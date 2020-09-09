Romanian-Ukrainian naval training exercise on the Danube, on NATO's eastern border

Approximately 300 Romanian and Ukrainian service staff are participating in a new edition of the exercise Riverine 2020, on the river Danube, in the area between southeastern Tulcea and Izmail (Ukraine), organized by the Romanian Naval Forces in the September 7-11 period.

According to a press release sent, on Wednesday, by the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN), the Riverine 2020 exercise is led by the River Flotilla and targets the consolidation of Romanian-Ukrainian cross-border cooperation in the naval domain, the training activities being attended by two armored patrol boats of the Artillery-bearing Ships 67th Naval Division, two river monitors of the River Monitors 88th Naval Division, one river tug of the Logistic Support Ships 131st Naval Division, and one Puma Naval helicopter of the 256th Helicopter Group.

"The military structures concerned will execute, together with two ships of the Ukrainian military navy and coast guard, as well as of the Border Police in Romania, tactical maneuvers, inspection and control exercises for suspicious boats, towing exercises and training for applying the action procedures for emergency situation interventions," the release shows.

The participation of the Romanian Naval Forces in the Riverine 2020 exercise brings a significant contribution to increasing the level of training and comes to support the development of bilateral relations, for the purpose of maintaining security and safety in the Danube area, and the cooperation between the two states, in this domain, in recent years, has known intense development in the realm of training, as well as extending partnerships in the realm of military navy education.