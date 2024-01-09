Romanian, Ukrainian presidents Iohannis, Zelensky telephone conversation on war in Ukraine, bilateral relation, 2024 priorities

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the two heads of state having exchanged views and assessments on the security situation in Ukraine and in the region, especially at the Black Sea, the Presidential Administration informed.

"The President of Romania assured President Volodymyr Zelensky of our country's continued strong support for Ukraine," the Presidential Administration said, agerpres reports.

He reiterated Romania's condemnation of Russia's recent intensified brutal attacks on Ukraine, especially on civilian infrastructure.

The Presidents of Romania and Ukraine also discussed the development of the bilateral relation and the priorities in this regard for the year 2024, in particular cross-border projects of mutual interest and the common desire to make substantial progress in the process of establishing a Strategic Partnership between the two countries, according to the decisions taken during the recent visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to Bucharest in October 2023, and according to the Joint Declaration signed at that time by the two heads of state.In this context, President Iohannis welcomed the progress made regarding Ukraine's recognition of the non-existence of the so-called "Moldovan language," as agreed by the heads of state in October 2023, and stressed the importance of respecting the rights of persons belonging to national minorities and of continuing a constructive, transparent and principled bilateral dialogue between the two countries on all issues of mutual interest.Iohannis and Zelensky also discussed Romania's support for Ukraine's European integration, with the head of state congratulating Ukraine for the historic decision taken in December 2023 at the European Council meeting to open accession negotiations."President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Klaus Iohannis in particular for the valuable support and endorsement the Romanian head of state personally and Romania have granted to achieving this goal," the Presidential Administration said.The two presidents also discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path and priorities at the allied level this year, as well as the continuation of relevant support for Ukraine, including in the context of the preparation of the NATO Summit in Washington.