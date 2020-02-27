 
     
Romanian who died in Hanau attack has been repatriated

The Romanian national who died in the armed attack in Hanau, Germany, has been repatriated on Thursday, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu ordered that the amounts necessary for the repatriation be ensured from the special funds allocated to the MAE budget for managing consular crisis situations.

The MAE, through representatives of Romania's General Consulate in Bonn, granted consular assistance to the family of the deceased person, by fulfilling all the specific procedures in such cases, the quoted source mentions.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry gives thanks to TAROM airline company and the representatives of the Frankfurt International Airport for the support granted in the repatriation demarches, the members of the family accompanying the funeral transport with the same flight," the release mentions. AGERPRES

