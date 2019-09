President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he has decided to decorate post-mortem the Romanian killed in the Kabul bombing.

"As a sign of gratitude and appreciation for the dedication and courage, for the spirit of proven sacrifice, I have decided to decorate him post-mortem with The Order of the "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight, with war insignia, said Iohannis, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.