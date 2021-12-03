Romanians can buy Tezaur t-bonds at highest interest in 2021

From Monday, December 6, 2021, the Romanian Ministry of Finance (MF) releases three new government securities issues under the Tezaur programme, with maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years and interest rates of 4.25%, 4.75% and 5.10%, according to an MF press release, agerpres reports.

The government securities have a nominal value of 1 leu and come out in a dematerialised form. They can be purchased as follows: December 6-20 December 2021 at the offices of the State Treasury; at any Romanian Post office: December 6-17, 2021 is set for urban investors and December 6-16, 2021 for rural investors.

The interest is paid annually as provided for in the issue prospectus. Also, the government securities issued under the Tezaur programme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. Any investor may make one or more subscriptions per issue. Investors may cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period by submitting an application.MF says that individuals who have reached the age of 18 at the date of the subscription are eligible. The income derived from investing in the savings MF offer is tax free.The funds raised by MF as an issuer from the issuance of government securities will be used to finance the government deficit and refinance public debt.