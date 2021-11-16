Romanians pay 1.7 million taxes through SelfPay network, in 2021

Over 1.7 million taxes to the state, with a value of almost 229 million lei, were acquired during the first 9 months of this year through the SelfPay payment stations, in cash or through bank cards, according to the data published by the company on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

"Over 44% of the taxes collected by the state through the SelfPay partnership are for issuing driver's licenses and registration certificates; followed, as a share in the total number of transactions, by passport tax - over 35% - and various taxes and local levies as well as those for buildings, land, means of transportation, parking tax, taxes for documents issued by the Community Public Service for Persons Record, sanitation tax, etc., which sum up 20% of the total. The number of payments towards state institutions has gone up 7 times, as opposed to the first 9 months of 2020, and the value of processed sums from these payments is 5 times higher when comparing to the same period of 2020," the press release reads.

During the first three trimesters of the year, one out of 10 payments made through the SelfPay stations, represented payment for taxes or levies. During the same period of last year, only 1 payment in 47 made through SelfPay represented a tax paid to the state."In the last years, especially based on the sanitary crisis, local public and central authorities have accelerated adopting a solution for collecting taxes and levies through the SelfPay stations, thus ensuring access to the taxpayers for a more secure and convenient payment method, without being conditioned by the working hours of public institutions, nor the imposed restricted access. The solution offered by SelfPay is especially accessible to those that prefer cash payments and those that use their bank card, fans of digitization, but also those less familiar with online payments, customers firstly appreciating our service's ease of use," says Adrian Badea, the CEO of SelfPay.