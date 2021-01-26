Romanians spend an average 1,000 euros on smart home security systems (poll)

Romanians invest, on average, about 1,000 euros in smart home security systems, and one in ten people (10pct) owns at least one such product, according to the results of a survey published on Tuesday.

According to data centralized by Assa Abloy Romania, a subsidiary of the Swedish-Finnish group of the same name and the representative of the Yale brand locally, out of the total of those who spend between 1,000 and 1,300 euros on smart home security solutions are family persons, aged between 35 and 44 years old.

Also, almost a third of those surveyed (30pct) are between 45 and 64 years old, and a last segment, of 25pct of buyers, is represented by young people aged between 25 and 34, unmarried, with a modern lifestyle and who want the immediate adoption of new technological developments.According to the survey's estimates, 10.5pct of Romanians currently own at least one smart home product, up from 7.9pct in 2019.According to studies by Yale, most customers have already moved from the stage of early adoption of new technologies to the stage of acceptance and demand for smart home products, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States taking the lead.Another Yale analysis shows that over the next three years more and more homes in Europe will adopt smart systems to increase safety. Thus, forecasts show that, in 2023, about 6 million homes in the UK will be equipped with smart systems, three times more than in 2018, while in Germany the number will reach 5 million - up 150pct compared to 2018, and in France 3.7 million.In Romania, the most common smart home systems are composed of surveillance cameras, alarm and smart lock.Yale, one of the oldest international brands in the world, is the best known name in the lock industry, a family business started in America by Linus Yale Jr. who made the first products with a lock based on a mechanism used for the first time by the ancient Egyptians over 4,000 years ago.In August 2000, Yale was acquired by the Swedish-Finnish company Assa Abloy, a global leader in access solutions.Assa Abloy entered the Romanian market in 1994, by taking over Urbis - a recognized brand of security products in Romania. Locally, the company sells access solutions through the Opening Solutions division.