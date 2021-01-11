Romanians to be more cautious with money this year, but will not give up holidays

Romanians will be more cautious with their budget this year, but will indulge their denied desires from last year, such as traveling, according to a market survey done by Wisemetry Research, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The study which took place between October 30 - November 4, 2020, had a purpose of informing the public regarding the challenges that occurred in the context of mobility restriction, as a prevention measure for the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study approached topics such as organizing remote work, education and care for children and the domestic work balance, mechanisms adopted by people for facing the isolation, habits that people wish to adopt or keep for the next 12 months.

Thus resulted in a 2021 in which people will balance the need for material security, declined through the intention of saving money, increasing income through obtaining a better paid position at their job or looking for a secondary job, with the intent being of increasing their comfort and relaxation through home improvements and well-deserved holidays.

Asked what exactly people are planning to do in 2021, most respondents, 42% said that they intend to save more money for the next 12 months. A third of those interviewed wish to bring improvements in their homes, and 28% say that they want to go on a holiday or special trip, a sign that the people have felt the lack of traveling in the last year. Furthermore, 1 in 4 respondents has in mind to increase their incomes by finding a secondary job or activating other sources of income.

In the next 12 months, more respondents will invest in special holidays, electronic equipment and products for their home.

Regarding investments that people wish to make in 2021, 32% of respondents are convinced that within the next 12 months they will go on holiday.

There is also a part of people who are about to invest in renovating their home (23%) and new furniture (22%).