Romanians' utilities bills increase up to 124% in 2021 v 2010 (Social Monitor)

Romanians' utilities bills increased from 77% in 2010 to 124% in 2021, this increase being the highest in the European Union, according to an infographic by the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania.

"With the reference term for utilities' prices from 2015, Romanian utility bills have increased from 77% in 2010 to 124% in 2021. This increase is by far the highest in the European Union. The EU-27 average for price increases for utilities was from 89% of the reference price in 2010 to 110% of the reference price in 2021. The cumulative price increase of household energy bills from 2010 to 2021 is 61%, by far the highest in the European Union," the infographic shows.

According to the source, in addition to the highest total price increase, Romania constantly recorded among the highest annual increases in invoices. In each of the years 2011, 2013, 2018 and 2021, the bills increased by at least 8%, the highest rate of price increase in the European Union.

In contrast, the inflation reported to the consumer price index (CPI) between 2010 and 2021 was significantly lower. The CPI dynamic was from 88% of the reference price in 2010 to 115% of the reference price in 2021. At this chapter, too Romania had among the highest price increases, after Hungary.

"The increase in utilities prices in Romania far exceeded the general inflation rate, which means that Romanians pay more for all current expenses, but the highest price increase was recorded for bills for household utilities," the infographic also says.AGERPRES