Romania's 2022 trade deficit widens by 44 pct to 34 bln euros

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 34.094 billion euros in 2022, by 10.420 billion euros higher (+44 pct) compared to 2021, as FOB exports rose 23.1 percent to 91.951 billion euros, and CIF imports advanced 28.1 percent to 126.046 billion euros, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

FOB exports in December 2022 totaled 6.705 billion euros, and CIF imports stood at 9.793 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 3.087 billion euros. Year-over-year, December's exports were 2.7 percent higher, and imports went up 10.5 percent.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the reporting period were machines and transport equipment (41.7 percent for exports and 32.8 percent for imports) and other manufactured products (29.8 percent for exports and 28.3 percent for imports, respectively).

Intra-EU27 trade exchanges in 2022 amounted to 66.458 billion euros on the outbound and 89.332 billion euros on the inbound, representing 72.3 percent of total exports and 70.9 percent of total imports, respectively.

2022 extra-EU27 trade exchanges amounted to 25.497 billion euros for exports and 36.714 billion euros for imports, representing 27.7 percent of total exports and 29.1 percent of total imports. AGERPRES