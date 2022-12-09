Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, called to the country for consultations (MAE)

Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, was called to the country for consultations, this decision being, according to diplomatic customs, "a political gesture that underlines Romania's position of firm disagreement with Austria's conduct and indicates the decision to reduce the current level of relations with this state," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced, on Friday, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, the leadership of the embassy will be provided at the level of charge d'affaires ad interim.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that, considering position to vote negatively on the Decision regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area within the Justice and Home Affairs Council of December 8, 2022, by order of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Austria Emil Hurezeanu was called to the country for consultations. The leadership of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna will be provided at the level of charge d'affaires ad interim," the statement said.

The JHA Council denied, on Thursday, Romania's and Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen free movement area, with two votes against, where unanimity was needed. Among the 27 EU member states, Austria and the Netherlands voted against, the latter noting that it only opposes Bulgaria's accession, according to corroborating sources in Brussels, who affirm, however, that discussions continue on the subject.