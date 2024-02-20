Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania's Ambassador to Moscow lays flowers at Solovetsky Stone

Nexta
Alexei Navalnîi

Romania's ambassador to Moscow Cristian Istrate laid flowers at the Solovetsky Stone in Moscow mourning the unexpected and shocking death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday in a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

''Our thoughts go out to his family and to all the people in Russia who hope for democracy, freedom and dignity,'' the Romanian Foreign Ministry said, agerpres reports.

Alexei Navalny, who was serving a 19-year prison sentence for "extremism" in an Arctic prison, died on 16 February in detention, according to Russian authorities.

Arguing that forensic procedures are ongoing, Russian authorities have so far refused to hand over the body to the family, even though his supporters believe the Russian regime is trying to cover up a crime, accusations again rejected by the Kremlin.

The West and Navalny's supporters say Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the death of the opposition leader. The Kremlin has denied any involvement and said Western claims that Putin is responsible are unacceptable.

