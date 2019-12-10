Romania's Ana Bogdan qualifies for round of 16 at ITF tournament in Dubai

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Monday for the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Dubai (Al Habatoor Tennis Challenge), with prizes worth 100,000 US dollars, after defeating Hungarian Dalma Galfi, with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Bogdan (aged 27, WTA's 121st) managed to defeat her lower ranked opponent (aged 21, WTA's 263rd) after one hour and 37 minutes.In the round of 16, the Romanian national will face off the winner of the event between 2nd seed Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) and Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia).On Tuesday, Patricia Tig will face off German Tatjana Maria, who is ranked 6th.On the doubles draw there are two Romanian pairs, namely Ana Bogdan/Gabriela Ruse who will meet the pair made up of Bernarda Pera (US)/Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) and Elena Bogdan/Patricia Tig who will face off Spanish pair Garcia-Perez/Sara Sorribes Tormo (3rd seeds).