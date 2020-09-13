 
     
Romania's Begu makes it to Italian Open women's singles main draw

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu has made it to the main women's singles draw of the 1,692,169-euro Italian Open WTA tennis tournament after defeating German Anna- Lena Friedsam 6-1 6-1 on Sunday in the last round of qualifiers.

It took Begu 62 minutes to prevail over Friedsam.

Begu,30, world number 73, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, 26, world number 109 have faced each other twice so far, with the German winning both times.

The Romanian beat talian 33-year-old Sara Errani, world number 151 on Saturday 6-1 6-3.

Irina Begu secured 9,000 euros and 31 WTA singles points.

Her compatriot Simona Halep is the top seed of the tournament and will play directly in the second round the winner between Latvian Anastasija Sevastova and Italian Jasmine Paolini.

