Romania's Bogdan moves to BCR Iasi Open semifinals

Seed No. 3, Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan moved on Friday to the semifinals of the $115,000 BCR Iasi Open after winning against eighth-seeded Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 6-1, 6-2 in just 68 minutes of play.

Bogdan, 29, who last weekend played her first WTA 250 final (the Poland Open in Warsaw), clearly dominated the game, serving better, saving three break points and also slamming seven aces.

Ana Bogdan secured a cheque for 5,300 dollars and 57 WTA points, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the semis, Bogdan will play Russian qualifier Darya Astakhova (20, WTA's 256th) who defeated on Friday Argentina's Paula Ormaechea 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the other semifinal of the Iasi BCR Open, seed No. 2 Panna Udvardy of Hungary will face Poland's Maja Chwalinska.