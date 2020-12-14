Romania's car market, down 26.2% in first 11 months (APIA)

The Romanian car market decreased by 26.2% in the first 11 months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2019, although in the last three months car sales returned to a upward trend, reveals the data published on Monday by the Association of Car Makers and Importers (APIA).

Against the background of a difficult year as a result of the health crisis, the Romanian car market still records three consecutive months of increases in vehicle registrations (cars, commercial vehicles, minibuses and buses). Thus, after in September there was a jump of 72.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, in October there was a consolidation of the evolution, with an increase of 13.7%, and in November of 0.7%, compared to reference periods.

According to the quoted source, by brands (cars and commercial vehicles), the 11-month ranking is led by Dacia, with 36,522 units. On the next places are Renault - with 10,091 units, Volkswagen (9,694), Ford (8,632), Skoda (8,628) and Hyundai (6,296).In the January to November 2020 period, cars registered a total volume of 109,190 units, decreasing by 25.3% compared to the same period in 2019.According to APIA, most car purchases are still made by legal entities, which cover 54% of the total.The category of light commercial vehicles (including minibuses and pick-ups), in the first 11 months of 2020, decreased by 27.9%, year on year.