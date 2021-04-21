 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Cirstea progresses to Istanbul Open singles QFs

www.digisport.ro
Sorana Cîrstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea progressed to the quarter-finals of the 235,238-USD Istanbul Open WTA tournament on Wednesday after defeating Russia's Anastasia Potapova 7 -6 (6) 6-4.

Cirstea, 31, world number 67 prevailed in an hour and 45 minutes, taking advantage of Potapova's 14 double faults, agerpres.ro confirms.

Twenty-year-old Potapova, world number 76 defeated Cirstea in their first meet, 6-4 6-7 (5) 7-5 in the 2019 quarter-finals of the Hungarian Ladies Open.

For her performance in Istanbul, the Romanian has won 5,800 US dollars and 60 WTA singles points, and in the quarte-finals she will play the winner between Fiona Ferro of France versus Vera Zvonareva of Russia.

Another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan, will play Czech Barbora Krejcikova, fifth-seeded, in the round of 16 on Thursday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.