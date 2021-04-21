Romania's Cirstea progresses to Istanbul Open singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea progressed to the quarter-finals of the 235,238-USD Istanbul Open WTA tournament on Wednesday after defeating Russia's Anastasia Potapova 7 -6 (6) 6-4.

Cirstea, 31, world number 67 prevailed in an hour and 45 minutes, taking advantage of Potapova's 14 double faults, agerpres.ro confirms.

Twenty-year-old Potapova, world number 76 defeated Cirstea in their first meet, 6-4 6-7 (5) 7-5 in the 2019 quarter-finals of the Hungarian Ladies Open.

For her performance in Istanbul, the Romanian has won 5,800 US dollars and 60 WTA singles points, and in the quarte-finals she will play the winner between Fiona Ferro of France versus Vera Zvonareva of Russia.

Another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan, will play Czech Barbora Krejcikova, fifth-seeded, in the round of 16 on Thursday.