Romania's contribution to EU budget to be 12.8 billion lei in 2022

Romania's contribution to the European Union budget will be 12.878 billion lei in 2022, and will increase to 13.126 billion lei in 2023 and 13.376 billion lei in 2024, according to the draft on the Fiscal Budget Strategy for the period 2022-2024, published on the website of the Finance Ministry (MF) on Sunday.

"These amounts may change due to the automatic technical adjustments of the indicators established during the ACOR-Forecasts meeting, at the time of the appearance of the new macroeconomic indicators estimated by the European Commission and other influences from the domestic and international market," the MF said.

According to the commitments assumed under the Treaty of Accession to the European Union, Romania, as a member state, participates in financing the EU budget according to the unitary community rules that are directly applicable from the date of accession. Thus, starting January 1, 2007, Romania ensures the payment of its contribution for the financing of the budget of the European Union within the system of own resources of the community budget.

At the same time, next year, Romania will contribute to the European Development Fund with the amount of 100.189 million lei, in 2023 with 74.456 million lei and in 2024 with 64.684 million lei.

Under Law No. 16/2008, Romania acceded to the Agreement, signed in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005, amending the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States, on the one hand, and the European Community and its member states, on the other hand, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000. In this context, Romania contributes to the 11th European Development Fund (EDF 11), Agerpres informs.