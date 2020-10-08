Romania's corn grain exports at almost 3.4 ml tons in H1 2020

Romania's corn grain exports to EU and non-EU countries in H1 2020 amounted to 3.377 million tons, up by over 28 percent YoY, shows data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) at the request of AGERPRES.

These exports brought 665.45 million euros in revenues, 25.3 percent more compared to 531 million euros for 2.63 million tons of corn grain sold abroad in the year-ago period.

Corn tops deliveries to foreign markets in Romania's agri-food trade balance between January 1 and June 30, 2020, as well as in the similar period of 2019, followed by wheat and meslin.

In the reporting period, Romania also imported 858,020 tons of corn worth 201.03 million euros, mainly for export to other markets.

Romania's corn grain production last year was of 16.99 million tons, down by almost 9 percent (1.67 million tons) compared to 18.66 million tons in 2018, although the sown area was by 240,000 hectares larger. This year the drought ruined over 3 million hectares of agricultural crops, with corn being among the most affected.

In 2019 Romania ranked first among EU member states by the corn planted acreage and corn grain production, shows data of the National Institute of Statistics.