Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 1,380 to 99,684, death toll hits 4,065

As many as 1,380 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 99,684 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 41,010 people were declared cured and 12,568 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.

According to GCS, 2,015,772 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 25,185 were performed in the last 24 hours: 14,940 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 10,245 upon request.

Another 47 COVID-19 patients - 25 men and 22 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 4,065.

One death was recorded in the 30-39 years age bracket, one - in the 40-49 years age bracket, 6 - in the 50-59 years age category, 15 - in the 60-69 years age range, 15 - in the 70-79 years age category and 9 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, of the 47 deaths, 45 were reported in patients who had a medical history, whilst for two deceased the GCS has no medical history reported yet.

A number of 7,133 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 459 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 10,370 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,940 in institutional isolation.

Also, 35,488 people are in quarantine at home, and 12 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 724 COVID-19 fines amounting to 125,790 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126.

As many as 760 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest (201) and the counties of Bacau (82), Timis (69), Prahova (65), Iasi (63), Neamt (57) and Suceava (54) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,887 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,662, Arges - 5,226, Brasov - 5,006 and Prahova - 4,739.