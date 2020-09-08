Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,136 to 97,033, death toll hits 3,967

As many as 1,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 97,033 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 40,838 people were declared cured and 12,590 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.

According to GCS, 1,966,290 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 20,552 were performed in the last 24 hours: 12,455 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,097 upon request.

Another 41 COVID-19 patients - 22 men and 19 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,926.

One death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 4 - in the age category 40-49 years, 3 - in the age category 50-59 years, 9 - in the age category 60-69 years, 18 - in the age category 70-79 years and 6 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, all of the 41 deaths were reported in patients who had a medical history.

A number of 7,199 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 460 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 10,257 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,171 in institutional isolation.

Also, 34,260 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 578 COVID-19 fines amounting to 173,400 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126.

As many as 618 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest (257) and the counties of Ilfov (63), Brasov (44), Iasi (44) and Timis (40) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,506 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,568, Arges - 5,182, Brasov - 4,900 and Prahova - 4,641.