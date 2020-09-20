Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,231 to 112,781, death toll hits 4,435

As many as 1,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 112,781 on Sunday.

As many as 89,771 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.

According to GCS, 2,223,462 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 13,391 were performed in the last 24 hours - 7,937 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 5,454 upon request.

Another 33 people - 20 men and 13 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,435. According to GCS, 32 deaths were recorded were in patients with comorbidities, and for one patient no underlying conditions had been reported.

Two deaths were recorded in the 50-59 years age category, 5 deaths in the 60-69 years age bracket, 14 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 12 deaths in the category of over 80 years.

As many as 359 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS.

A number of 7,120 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 470 patients were in intensive care.

In Romania, 12,160 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,752 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 39,130 people are in quarantine at home, and 7 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 949 fines amounting to 285,355 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucharest City (270) and the counties of Brasov (83), Dolj (78) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has grown to 6,612, with the death toll constant at 126, since the last reporting.

The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 14,977 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,169, Brasov - 5,502, Arges - 5,375 and Prahova - 5,308.