 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,378 to 59,273

Pinterest
relaxare coronavirus

As many as 1,378 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

The new cases regard people that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 59,273 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 29,289 patients were declared cured and 5,897 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to GCS, to date, 1,343,315 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 23,946 were performed in the last 24 hours, 14,276 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9,670 upon request.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.