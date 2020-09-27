Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,438 to 122,673, death toll hits 4,718

As many as 1,438 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 122,673 on Sunday.

As many as 98,607 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.

According to GCS, 2,366,178 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 13,528 were performed in the last 24 hours - 7,909 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 5,619 upon request.

Another 31 people - 21 men and 10 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,718.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 40-49 years, two deaths in the 50-59 age group, 11 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 7 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 10 deaths in the over 80 age group.

According to the GCS, all deaths recorded are of some patients who had comorbidities and for three patients who also died there have been no comorbidities reported to date.

A number of 7,408 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 535 patients were in intensive care.

In Romania, 10,058 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,200 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 24,602 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 279 fines amounting to 59,290 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays put, at 6,693, and so does the number of deaths, 126, both figures unchanged since the last report.

The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 16,536 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,456, Brasov - 5,889, Prahova - 5,684.