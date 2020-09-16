Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,713 to 107,011

As many as 1,713 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.According to GCS information on persons declared cured will be released as soon as possible, as it is not available at the usual time due to technical changes in data centralisation application.Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 107,011 on Wednesday.According to GCS, 2,136,544 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 25,991 were performed in the last 24 hours - 16,542 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,449 upon request.Since the last GCS reporting, the results of 529 tests processed in the last 24 hours and submitted before Wednesday have been reported.Another 49 people - 33 men and 16 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,285. According to GCS, all 49 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.There were 6,854 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Wednesday reported by GCS and 471 patients in intensive care.In Romania, 11,164 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,782 are in institutional isolation.Also, 37,206 people are in quarantine at home, and 8 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 435 fines amounting to 59,601 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Bucharest City (211) and the counties of Cluj (99), Suceava (91), Prahova (84), Valcea (83) and Iasi (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has remained constant at 6,599 and the death toll at 126, with no changes since the last reporting.As many as 714 people have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive.The heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania as of Wednesday, September 16, were recorded in Bucharest City - 14,072 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,973, Arges - 5,302, Brasov - 5,252 and Prahova - 5,101.