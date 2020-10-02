Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 2,343 to 132,001

As many as 2,343 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday, according to Agerpres.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 132,001 on Friday. As many as 105,582 persons were declared cured.

According to GCS, 2,471,499 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 26,011 were performed in the last 24 hours - 15,436 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 10,575 upon request.

Another 53 people - 36 men and 17 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,915.

According to the GCS, 51 deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities and one patient showed no comorbidities, while in the case of another one there have been no comorbidities reported until now.

A number of 7,795 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities.

There were 571 patients admitted to ICUs.

In Romania, 10,697 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,452 are in institutional isolation. Also, 23,138 people are in quarantine at home, and 28 in institutional quarantine.

A number of 569 people were retested and reconfirmed to be positive.

The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus is 6,702, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report.

Bucharest City (517), Bacau County (168), Iasi County (107) and Ilfov (102) recorded the most significant number of new cases since the last report.

Most COVID-19 cases are in Bucharest - 18,285 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,649, Brasov - 6,200, Prahova - 6,027, Arges - 5,561, Iasi - 5,258.