Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,724; 104 deaths in 24 hours

As many as 4,724 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the last reporting following 28,876 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 217,216 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 155,630 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 3,096,526 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 28,876 were performed in the last 24 hours, 18,498 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,378 upon request.

Also, since the previous reporting, the results of 2,952 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted until October 27 were reported.

Another 104 people - 56 men and 48 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, a new daily record that brings Romania's COVID-19 death toll to 6,574.

According to the GCS, 100 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for four patients to date.

A number of 10,758 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, and 824 are in intensive care.

In Romania, 26,534 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 10,540 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,271 people are in quarantine at home, and 52 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 5,616 fines amounting to 1,002,851 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,084 people retested positive for COVID-19.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,851 and so did the death toll at 126.

Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Alba, Salaj, Harghita and Timis have the highest cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus is 3.7 in Cluj; 3.66 in Alba; 3.24 in Salaj; 3.22 in Harghita; 3.18 in Bucharest City and 3.16 in Timisoara City.

The city of Bucharest - 623 and the counties of Cluj - 264, Timisoara - 225, Iasi - 201 and Brasov - 190 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the previous reporting.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest City - 32,374 and in the counties of Iasi - 9,692, Prahova - 9,170, Brasov - 8,921 and Suceava - 8,822.