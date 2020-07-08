 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 555 to 30,175

Facebook
covid 19 coronavirus

Another 555 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 30,175 as of Wednesday at noon.

As many as 237 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 22,284 were discharged, of which 20,799 patients were cured and 1,485 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

To date, 796,484 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.