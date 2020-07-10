Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 592 to 31,381

Another 592 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 31,381.

Currently, 236 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 22,812 were discharged. Of these, 21,129 are cured patients and 1,683 asymptomatic discharged 10 days after detection.

To date, 824,343 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.