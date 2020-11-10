Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,304; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 31,005

As many as 7,304 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 31,005 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 314,295 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 211,408 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,519,095 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 31,005 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, 18,988 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,017 upon request.

Another 177 people - 92 men and 85 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,186.

According to the GCS, 160 patients had comorbidities, while 17 deceased patients had no reported comorbidities.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 7,927 fines amounting to 1,111,531 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 12,727 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,093 in intensive care.

In Romania, 41,272 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 12,767 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 81,518 people are in quarantine at home, and 19 people in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,862, and so did the death toll at 126.

A total of 1,682 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest City has a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 5 per 1,000 population, while four counties - Sibiu, Salaj, Cluj and Timis - have a rate over 6 per 1,000 population.

The rate in Bucharest is 5.1 per 1,000 population, down from 5.14 the previous day.

Also, Sibiu County stays in the first place, with a rate of 6.89 per 1,000 population, up from 6.6 in the previous day.

Cluj County is next, outplacing Salaj County from the previous report, with a rate of 6.56 per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, the same rate is 6.47 in Salaj County, 6.38 in Timis County, 5.64 in Bihor County, 5.43 in Alba County and 5.11 in Bucharest City.

The counties with the lowest rate are Olt - 1.34, Vrancea - 1.43 and Tulcea - 1.52.

Bucharest City (845) along with the counties of Cluj (423), Olt (367), Constanta (361), Timis (344) and Iasi (322) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases from the previous reporting.

Most SARS-CoV-2 infection cases were registered in Bucharest - 44,795 and in the counties of Iasi - 13,364, Cluj - 13,161, Prahova - 13,114, Timis - 13,029 and Brasov - 12,212.