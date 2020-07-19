 
     
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 767 to 37,458

Another 767 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 37,458 on Sunday at noon.

At the moment, 286 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 25,042 were discharged, of which 22,617 patients were cured and 2,425 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

At the same time, 935 positive patients have been discharged on request.

To date, 958,622 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.

