Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 808 to 113,589, death toll hits 4,458

As many as 808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 113,589 on Monday.

As many as 90,649 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.

According to GCS, 2,231,402 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 6,348 were performed in the last 24 hours - 4,264 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 2,084 upon request.

Another 23 people - 12 men and 11 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,458. According to GCS, 32 deaths were recorded were in patients with comorbidities, and for one patient no underlying conditions had been reported.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, three deaths were recorded in the age group 40-49 years, three deaths in the 50-59 age category, four deaths in the age of 60-69 years, seven deaths in the age group 70-79 years and five deaths in the age of 80 years.

As many as 232 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS.

A number of 7,240 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 464 patients were in intensive care.

In Romania, 11,228 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,829 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 33,810 people are in quarantine at home, and 7 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 826 fines amounting to 209,350 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,612, with the death toll unchanged at 126, since the last reporting.

Bucharest City (228) and the counties of Valcea (46), Cluj (38), Galati (37) and Bacau (36) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting.

The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 15,205 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,185, Brasov - 5,525, Arges - 5,386 and Prahova - 5,338.