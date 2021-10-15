Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15,828; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 67,650

As many as 15,828 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 67,650 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

As of Friday, 1,430,475 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,220,953 were declared cured.

To date, 9,953,643 RT-PCR tests and 3,835,364 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 26,436 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,067 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,369 on request) and 41,219 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,242 people were reconfirmed positive.