Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,136, in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 2,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 19,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday, agerpres reports.

As of Monday, 1,744,440 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been registered in Romania, of which 9,731 of reinfected patients, having tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

According to the GCS, 1,587,856 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 10,540,874 RT-PCR tests and 4,912,799 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the last 24 hours, 5,593 RT-PCR tests, 3,544 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 2,049 on request, have been performed, as well as 13,559 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, 391 people retested positive.