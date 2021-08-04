Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 271; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 29,700

As many as 271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,748 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,083,982 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,048,072 were declared cured, Agerpres informs.

To date, 8,737,920 RT-PCR tests and 1,898,251 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 14,223 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,078 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,145 on request) and 15,525 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 34 people were reconfirmed positive.