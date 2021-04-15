Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,852; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 37,000

As many as 3,852 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 37,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 1,020,301 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 925,395 were declared cured.To date, 7,061,866 RT-PCR tests and 749,153 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 26,132 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,640 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,492 on request) and 11,385 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,046 people were reconfirmed positive.