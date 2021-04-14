Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,076; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 37,000

As many as 4,076 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 37,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 1,016,449 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 920,653 were declared cured.To date, 7,035,734 RT-PCR tests and 737,768 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 26,409 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,775 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,634 on request) and 10,797 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 815 people were reconfirmed positive.