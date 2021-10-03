Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 8,682; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 46,000

As many as 8,682 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 46,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,265,827 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,129,096 were declared cured.

To date, 9,680,587 RT-PCR tests and 3,367,945 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 18,040 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,706 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,334 on request) and 28,035 rapid antigen tests, Agerpres.ro informs.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,715 people were reconfirmed positive.