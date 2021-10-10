Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 10,400 on over 43,500 tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 10,400 in the last 24 hours following over 43,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,356,640 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,174,783 were declared cured.

To date, 9,837,097 RT-PCR tests and 3,634,918 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 18,264 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (8,139 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,125 on request); as many as 25,322 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 786 people were reconfirmed positive.